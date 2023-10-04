BALLWIN, Mo. – Practice your best cackle and dress to hex at this year’s Witches of West County event.

This over-21 event is Saturday, October 21, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Vlasis Park in Ballwin. Dress up in your best costume, although it’s not required.

Hear more about this spellbinding event from the West County Chamber of Commerce. Don’t delay; get your spell cast on Wednesday and get tickets at WitchesOfWestCounty.com.

Proceeds from ticket sales go to Equine Assisted Therapy and Wildwood Family YMCA.