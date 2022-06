ST. LOUIS – If you have kids from 5th grade to 12th grade, get them enrolled in an art camp provided by Confluence Academies. Students are welcome from all over the area! They can learn or improve their vocal music skills, learn an instrument, learn to dance, or learn to paint. The camp has industry professionals teaching the kids, so they learn from the best! Now that’s a happy camper!

Confluence Academies Arts Camp

Grand Center Arts Academy

July 11th to 22nd

Sign up: GrandCenterArtsAcademy.org