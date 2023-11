ST. LOUIS – Congratulations go out to the Dances of India; they are winners of the 2023 national endowment for the arts award!

The organization is one of the oldest for Indian dancing. November 10-12 will be their 46th annual performance at the Skip Viragh Center for Arts at Chaminade.

Get your tickets now at PurplePass.com/dancesofindia and visit DancesOfIndiaStLouis.org !