ST. LOUIS – You hear her mornings on KLOU 103.3, we’re spilling The Tea with Judi Diamond, who spoke about how to embrace the morning sunshine with Daylight Savings this weekend.

Plus, Janet Jackson is making a documentary about her ‘Together Again’ tour. Scientists said an asteroid could strike Earth in 23 years!

Listen to Judi Diamond weekdays on iHeart Radio’s KLOU 103.3