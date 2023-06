ST. LOUIS – Yes, the headline is spelled right, be sure to sign up for the Fthrs Day STL event and be inspired.

Hear from men around our area who have lived through some things that some of us would never get through. Hear stories of fatherhood, how they are raising the next generation of strong men, and how their faith plays a big role.

It’s June 17 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00p.m. at Anew STL on 519 North Grand.

Get tickets now: Eventbrite.com

Find out more about dearfathers.com