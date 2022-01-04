Dear Lou: Content creator Dante Barger writes a love letter to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Dante Barger is a huge fan of St. Louis. This local content creator is popular on his YouTube channel named “The Original Dante.” He documents the cool, interesting things going on around town. Dante read his “Dear Lou” letter as part of Beyond Housing’s Once and For All effort, a plan to invest in many of our under-resourced communities to address the source of our longstanding challenges and to move our region forward. Learn more about the Once and for All Effort from Beyond Housing at dearlou.org