ST. LOUIS – Delta Center is a not-for-profit organization that provides services for seniors and persons with all types of disabilities.

Jim Ruedin, Executive Director joined us to talk about focusing on health outcomes and how their peer support program outlines the steps people can take to make improvements. Delta Center hosts an Empowerment Exchange program on the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. starting Wednesday, June 21.

Join the peer support group or find out more at DCIL.org.