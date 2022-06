WILDWOOD, MO — Tile is just downright fun and can add a flair to your new kitchen or bathroom. It’s an opportunity to be as creative and whimsical as you want because in the end, why do we renovate? Because we want joy and happiness! Design Tip Tuesday from Anne Marie Design Studio is: “Have fun with tile, it is art.” If you are in the market for a home remodel, contact Anne Marie Studio today.

AnneMarieStudio.com

17014 New College Ave Suite E Wildwood, MO 63040

636-821-3395