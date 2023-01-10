ST. LOUIS – Fixtures and finishes that are the latest and greatest for this year’s design trends.

Brush gold and white bathtubs are the trend toppers and there are so many options to choose from. When you hire designer, Anne Marie Boedges, you get someone who has the whole picture and knows where you can get some of the most creative and unique items to finish off your dream kitchen or bath.

Tuesday’s Design Tip: ‘Make a Statement with Extraordinary Plumbing Fixtures’ from Wholesale Plumbing located at 11618 Page Service Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146. Just one of the vendors Anne Marie Design Studio uses to renovate your space.

AnneMarieStudio.com

17014 New College Ave Suite E

Wildwood, MO 63040

636-821-3395