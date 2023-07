GREENVILLE, Ill. – Heritage Days is a living history festival where you can learn about farming and rural life from the 1900s.

See how wheat threshing and baling was done, how flour was made all through a real-life demonstration of those jobs. It’s a family fun festival with music, tractor pulls, a petting zoo along with wagon and train rides.

So much fun to be had. Heritage Days are July 28 to 30, at the American Farm Heritage Museum in Greenville, IL.

Visit AmericanFarmHeritageMuseum.com.

