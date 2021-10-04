Discovering the wonders of Aeries Winery and Resort

ST. LOUIS-- The number of houses on the market hit a 2021 high in September and in St. Louis there were more new listings this September than this time last year, that's according to Realtor.com's Monthly Housing report.

In September, newly listed homes declined by 3.9% nationally on a year-over-year basis and sellers are still listing at rates 12.6% lower than typical of 2017 to 2019 levels.