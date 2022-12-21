ST. LOUIS – Wrapping up gifts may seem like a chore, but with these gadgets made by Duffy Hofer, they will leave us saying, “Can I wrap more?”

This woman-owned business is called Disguise The Surprise. They are dividers that can be used again and again to hide obvious gifts like jewelry, books, or oddly shaped items. They can also be used to showcase many small items inside one box. If you’re real creative, you will find your own special used for these dividers.

Order online at : DisguiseTheSurprise.com

Find in store at: Imagination Toys, Inc. at

9737 Clayton Road, near Warson Road in Ladue