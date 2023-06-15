ST. LOUIS – Math is a language all its own, and it’s okay to struggle with the subject.

Not everyone gets this kind of language right away, but there’s a great place to learn math and that is at The BiOME School. The BiOME STEAM School is a new kind of K-5 school for the next generation of learners.

It’s a tuition-free charter public school in St. Louis. It offers customized, project-based, and student-centered learning. Students and teachers work together so that the students grow and discover their unique style of learning and talents!

Right now, they are enrolling for Kindergarten and 1st grade!

The BiOME School 4471 Olive Street in St. Louis, MO 63108

TheBiOMESchool.org