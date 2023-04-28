ST. LOUIS — Sometimes seeing the best of a city can only be done on two wheels. It gives people time to stop and savor the views. That is what you will get when you sign up now for the Tour de Belleville. This non-competitive trek lets everyone take in the beauty of Belleville. It’s family-friendly, and the course is pretty easy as it gives riders stunning views. Get some great exercise with the family, then grab some lunch or do some shopping—make a day of it!

Tour de Belleville

Strawberry Fields Forever

Eckert’s Family Farm

951 S. Greenmount Rd. in Belleville

Saturday, June 10th, at 11 a.m.

TourdeBelleville.com