ST. LOUIS – Demi Blue, Fattened Caf, B Juiced, FlipStik, and Butter Love were all recipients of UMSL’s Anchor Accelerator!

UMSL has opened applications for its fourth accelerator and the deadline to apply is Thursday! Give yourself a chance to be one of the five $50,000 non-dilutive capital grant recipients!

Visit umsl.edu/go/anchor.