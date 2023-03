ST. LOUIS – On Saturday, March 11, the downtown area will have more green than usual.

It’s the 54th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. It all kicks off at Noon at Aloe Plaza – that’s located on 20th and Market Streets then travels to its end at Broadway and Clark.

Meet the honorary chair of the parade, Drew, and hear his inspirational story of battling brain cancer three times.

IrishParade.org