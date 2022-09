ST. LOUIS — It’s time to “Pony Up” for kids at one of the best fall events – the Old Newsboys Children’s Charity Polo Match at the August Busch Polo Club in Defiance, MO.

All the funds raised benefit Old Newsboys Children’s Charities which helps thousands of local children in need. Old Newsboys

Children’s Charity Polo Match

Saturday, October 1st from Noon to 6 p.m.

August Busch Polo Club

4020 Benne Road in Defiance, MO.

Get tickets: Eventbrite.com