ST. LOUIS – The second annual Adult Prom will be a circus.

That’s because it’s the theme of this year’s event. Now if your prom was not the greatest, here’s a chance to re-write your prom night. Get your tickets for A Night at the Carnival on July 23 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. It will be held at Fabulous Live by Lowes on Clark Avenue in Downtown St. Louis. Date Ideas & Things To Do in STL.

Tickets: Eventbrite.com

Date Ideas & Things To Do in STL