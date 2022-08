ST. LOUIS – In just a few weeks, the World Bird Sanctuary will celebrate International Vulture Awareness Day on September 3 at the Sanctuary from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Monday, we met Dynasty the Egyptian Vulture. This is just one of 200 animals at the World Bird Sanctuary. Learn more about how Dynasty and Egyptian Vultures are on the endangered species list.

World Bird Sanctuary

125 Bald Eagle Ridge Rd.

Valley Park, MO 63088WorldBirdSanctuary.org