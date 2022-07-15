ST. LOUIS – What a great day when you can shop for things that are homegrown and handmade.
Downtown Alton is going through renewal and it’s a great place to eat, play, and shop. Friday afternoon we got a sampling of what you will find at the Alton Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market this Saturday. Get there early to get your pick of fresh produce, and a variety of handmade items. People will also get a free Alton shopping bag while at the market. The market is every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon
Alton Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market
Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry Street