ST. LOUIS – What a great day when you can shop for things that are homegrown and handmade.

Downtown Alton is going through renewal and it’s a great place to eat, play, and shop. Friday afternoon we got a sampling of what you will find at the Alton Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market this Saturday. Get there early to get your pick of fresh produce, and a variety of handmade items. People will also get a free Alton shopping bag while at the market. The market is every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon

Alton Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market

Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry Street

In Downtown Alton, IL

DowntownAlton.com/EatShopPlay