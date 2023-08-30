EFFINGHAM, Ill. – Drive 100 miles east of St. Louis, and you will find the perfect midwestern getaway in Effingham, Illinois.

This fall, the town will be hoppin’ with the Rusty Reel Lake Jam. This 3-day country music festival will feature some of the biggest names in country music, including Bret Michael’s, Big & Rich, and Blackberry Smoke, to name a few.

It’s October 12–14; get your tickets now at RustyReelJam.com. Effingham is also home to some great farm-to-table restaurants, and don’t forget to stop by all the cute shops and the Tuscan Hills Winery!

VisitEffinghamil.com

