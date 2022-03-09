Elevate/Elevar Accelerator Program for entrepreneurs

ST. LOUIS – The Elevate/Elevar Accelerator was created in direct response to both a need and opportunity for Black and Latinx entrepreneurs.

The program is a 10-week entrepreneurship development program for Black & Latinx entrepreneurs. Through the Accelerator, we support founders with curriculum, connections, community, and access to capital through grants.

We also support founders with interest-free loans in partnership with Kiva and a founder-focused investment fund. To apply or learn more, click here.