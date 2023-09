ST. LOUIS – When Arthur Lih saw a 7-year-old child choking and dying, he knew he needed the ability to save that child.

Lih went on to develop a device that does just that – it helps save the life of a choking person. That device is called’ Life Vac.’ S

On Friday, she showed the work being done to make sure each school in the nation has a Life Vac kit free of charge. One child dies every 5 days because of choking. 5,000 choking deaths happen in the U.S.

LifeVac.net

877-LIFEVAC

Schools@lifevac.net