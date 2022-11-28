ST. LOUIS – Fairmont on Clayton is an intermediate care facility (ICF) located in the heart of Clayton.

Their goal is to change the landscape of aging longer to offer a full-service facility to assist individuals and couples to live their best in the elder years. They provide medicine support and in-house therapy, plus a special program for those with memory loss, all while helping people get back to their homes to continue a quality of life.

Couples who come to Fairmont will always remain together. If you are in need of an intermediate care facility, look not further than Fairmont on Clayton.

7920 Clayton Road

314-646-7600