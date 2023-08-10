ST. LOUIS – Navigate STL Schools is getting everyone ready to start the new school year.

They are having a ‘Fall into School Fair,’ this Saturday, August 12, at ‘Delmar DivINe’ from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Families can get all their back-to-school needs met at this annual fair.

If children need to be enrolled, they can do that too for the 2024–25 school year. The goal is to get families prepared and ready for school, so they can enjoy the rest of the summer!

Register for the Fall into School Fair at: tinyurl.com/NavFIS2023 and NavigateSTLschools.org