ST. LOUIS – Andrew and Melissa Marks started selling their produce at the Lake St. Louis Farmer’s Market in April of 2020 at the start of the pandemic. They already had a farm, and grew their food but Andrew lives by a theme – why grow five plants when you have space for 100? They expanded and thrived during the pandemic, and now have a growing business. See how they and their 6 children all work together in the family business. They want to be a blessing to others and share in their gratitude of growth!

Triple M Acres

Find them at the Lake St. Louis Farmer’s Market from 8am to Noon at The Meadows shopping center.

Triplemacres.com