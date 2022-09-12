ST. LOUIS – ALIVE is celebrating its 6th annual Pedal to Peace bike ride fundraiser event.

ALIVE is partnering with The Crime Victim Center to raise awareness about violence people can experience within their own homes, at work, and in general. Sign up to support this effort. The bike ride is Saturday, September 17 at the Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex. It takes you on the Monarch-Chesterfield Levee Trail, an 8.5-mile trail. You can bike as much as you want and there is a one-mile family walk.

The fun begins at 8:30 a.m. with registration and the ride takes off at 9:00 a.m. To participate, please visit AliveSTL.org/Events