ST. LOUIS – Mannequins Project began in 2009 with the goal of bringing a unique and artistic exhibit to the community.

Mannequins are made by local designers, artists, and merchants to beautify the Delmar Loop. Wednesday we met a few of the people and their wonderful works of art. Visit: mannequinsproject.com, you have until June 11.

Cash prizes will be awarded from $100 to $2500 to the winners. There will also be an award to a University City High School Senior, who will receive the $2,500 Dorothy Davis Scholarship Award.