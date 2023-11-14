ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – From fine to costume jewelry, it’s important to know the value of those family pieces.

Vintage costume jewelry can be as valuable as stones and precious metal. The key is to have a sharp and knowledgeable eye look over your jewelry box.

St. Louis Estate Buyers will tell you what you have and what you don’t, and they will give you a fair price if you choose to sell. Attend the jewelry-buying event on November 16, 17, and 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at their West County location inside West County Center.

StLouisEstateBuyers.com

314-691-2888