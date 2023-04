ST. LOUIS – Hopping into Easter with St. Clair Square.

They are having an Easter egg hunt from now until Saturday, April 8, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. People can find eggs inside the stores of St. Clair Square.

Inside is a code you scan and that leads you to another store and to another egg! Shoppers can receive a $10 retailer gift card and be registered to win the grand prize of $250 gift card.

Tuesday, we had examples of Easter baskets you can make to match your loved one’s likes!

StClairSquare.com