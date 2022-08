ST. LOUIS – There are so many things to factor in when looking for your dream home.

The location, the school district, and working out the financing. Let Tammy Mitchell Hines & Co. find your perfect home. She and her team are experts who found what you need in this housing market.

Tammy Mitchell Hines & Co.

207 N Main St, Suite 101, Columbia, IL 62236

www.CallTammy.com

(618) 281-4663