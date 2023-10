ST. LOUIS – Who doesn’t need a cute, cuddly English bulldog for a friend?

Local author Kelley Lamm is out with her children’s book named ‘Oh No! A Thunderstorm.’ It’s about her real-life English bulldog, ‘Olive.’

See how Olive navigated her way through fear and worry only to find herself in a place where she is brave and overcomes all obstacles! Oh, Olive, we love you!

OhOliveTheBulldog.com