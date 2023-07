ST. LOUIS – Roller skating is rolling into people trending topics.

Two entrepreneurs have teamed up to create roller skating karoke! It’s the first of its kind event in our area called ‘Skate Karaoke.’

Skate and sing on August 9, at Skate City in East St. Louis from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Follow Skatelyfe TV and Chaseskaters or call 618-875-2489