ST. LOUIS – Imagine a room full of flowers that won’t die or wilt in two weeks.

That’s because these flowers are huge, beautiful, and fill the space with happiness. They are the work of artist Melany Prima-Boewer.

She handmakes and cuts from all types of papers, these beautiful flowers. Each one is custom-made and right now Melany is filling a lot of orders for children’s room and nurseries.

MiPrimaBelle – Etsy