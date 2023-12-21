ST. LOUIS – After selling their company, Nature’s Bakery to KIND, Jan and Dave Marson created the ‘Serving Our Communities Foundation’ to invest back into the communities where most of their workers came from – Nevada and the St. Louis Metro Area.

From that effort came ‘Food City.’ Its mission is to foster a more inclusive and accessible food system for everyone in the area.

Nearly half a million dollars in grants went to local businesses that support people in our community. One of those businesses we highlight today is Pop Pop Hurray!

From now until Dec. 31, there is a survey we can all take. It will help Food City know your needs and where money needs to be spent.

