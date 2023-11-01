ST. LOUIS – Fox Creek Veterinary Hospital opened their first location in Wildwood, and now they’ve grown so much that two more locations have been added.

One location is at Manchester Road and 141, the other on South Kirkwood Road in Kirkwood. They are a full-service veterinary hospital offering services like wellness exams, diagnostic testing, dental cleanings and surgeries.

If your pet needs medical and wellness care, Fox Creek Veterinary Hospitals is the place to take your family member!

Foxcreekveterinaryhospital.com

Fox Creek Veterinary Hospitals

18962 Highway 100 in Wildwood

14309 Manchester Road at Manchester & 141

455 S Kirkwood Rd in Kirkwood