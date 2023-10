ST. LOUIS – The third annual Haunted Garage Horror Festival is happening Oct. 5 through the 7.

For the first time, it will be at the Hi-Pointe Theatre, where you can catch all your favorite horror flicks from local filmmakers and national ones as well! Don’t miss out on the classic car trunk or treat; it’s a family-friendly way to kick off the festival on the 5!

HauntedGarageHorrorFest.com