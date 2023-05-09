DOWNSTATE, Ill. – It’s the 40th Annual National Travel & Tourism Week, and we’re featuring Discover Downstate Illinois, a certified tourism bureau that covers 21 counties in the southern portion of the state of Illinois!

On a half tank of gas, families can enjoy a full tank of fun. You won’t believe the gems in Downstate, Illinois. Tour like local to craft beer trails, petting zoos, Heath candy bar, and Illinois Caverns to name a few!

Visit them online to discover the hidden gems of our area this spring and summer!

downstateil.org