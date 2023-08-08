COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Did you say “yes” and now need a dress and everything else?

Don’t stress because everything can be found at the Gateway Wedding Show. It’s Sunday, August 13, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Illinois.

See the region’s top wedding vendors all in one spot, and be sure to register because you could win attendance prizes. You can also enter to win the Travel Haus Grand Prize Honeymoon!

Gateway Wedding Show

Gateway Convention Center on 1 Gateway Dr. in Collinsville, IL

Sunday Aug. 13, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. GatewayWeddingShow.com