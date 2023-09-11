ST. LOUIS – Learn how to take care of the earth and the rivers at the Mississippi Earthtones Festival.

It’s this Saturday, September 16, from noon to 10:00 p.m. at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. This is not an ordinary festival! You will have great eats and treats to try, a fantastic lineup of musicians, and so many different vendors to shop from.

Plus, don’t miss out on learning something new like Tae Kwon Do from Bluewave Spirit, a martial arts school. The founder stopped by and told us about the many benefits of learning a martial art!

