ST. LOUIS – If you ever get a chance to go to a Disney on Ice show, please do.

The performers are top-notch athletes, and they make their craft look so easy. Plus, the Disney music is always on point and did you ever wonder how those performers move in all those intricate costumes.

Thursday, we get a close look at what goes into those costumes and what it takes to keep them looking oh so stunning.

Disney on Ice Into The Magic starts Thursday night at the Enterprise Center.

Here are the show times:

Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3 at 11:00 a.m. & 7:00 p.

Saturday, Feb. 4 at 11am, 3pm & 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 5 at 11:00 a.m. & 3:00 p.m.

DisneyOnIce.com