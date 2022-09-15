ST. LOUIS – Scooter’s Coffee is celebrating Thursday and Friday about their stores in the St. Louis area.

EVENT: Founder`s Media Tour Free Drink Deal

WHERE – three participating stores:

2490 Highway K, O’Fallon, MO

411 South Main Street, O’Fallon, MO

401 W Karsch Boulevard, Farmington, MO

WHAT DAY: Sept. 15-16, 2022

Scan QR Code on Giant Infusion Inflatable Cup

One of the non-coffee drink options at Scooter’s Coffee is an Infusion. As part of the Founder’s Tour celebration in St. Louis, three local stores will have a giant Infusion inflatable cup outside – today and tomorrow only (Sept. 15-16). On these days, each Infusion inflatable cup will have a QR code that customers can scan using the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app to redeem a free small drink (while supplies last at participating locations). Scooter’s Coffee prides itself on hiring amazing people, providing amazing drinks, and they are amazingly fast. Plus, don’t leave without trying their signature drink – Caramelicious. ScootersCoffee.com