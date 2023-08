ST. LOUIS – Next month is a St. Louis favorite – it’s the Great Forest Park Balloon Race.

The Balloon Glow starts Friday, Sept. 15, at 5:00 a.m. at the Emerson Central Fields in Forest Park. The Race happened on Saturday, September 16.

All this fun is totally free thanks to so many sponsors, including PNC Bank. Be sure to make plans for this St. Louis tradition.

GreatForestParkBalloonrace.com