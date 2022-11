ST. LOUIS – Letting out that inner Karen is okay at this new eatery opening up Friday, November 18, in South St. Louis.

It’s Karen’s Diner where the service staff is outright rude, and they challenge you to tell the manager. It’s an interactive eating experience where you are encouraged to play games and have fun.

Be sure to book a table online because they can’t guarantee walk-ins will be seated and who wants to let out their real inner Karen. If your name is Karen, you get a free drink.

BeMoreKaren.com

5800 Gravois Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63116