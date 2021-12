ST. LOUIS – The great thing about the Boschert Greenway in St. Charles County is that it links to a lot of places.

Anne Milford explained it links the Missouri River and Katy Trail. It also goes through French Town in St. Charles, New Town, and Fox Hill Park. Cross the 370 Bridge on foot or on a bike and you land in St. Louis County. The nice thing? It’s open all year round. So, get out and explore this winter!

Go to greatriversgreenway.org for more information.