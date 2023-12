ST. LOUIS – Breathtaking views of the Mississippi River can be seen from the Mississippi Greenway.

We explored Cliff Cave Park, which is named after Cliff Cave. The cave is nestled into the bluff and is open two times a year for tours.

Then we give you bird’s-eye views of the Chain of Rocks Bridge as you look downstream. On a clear day, you can see the Gateway Arch. This Ggreenway is just one of the top places you can get fantastic hikes with all the beautiful scenery!

