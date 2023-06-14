ST. LOUIS – The Meramec Greenway is an example of the power of partnership!

A new walking and biking bridge linking the Meramec Greenway over to Kirkwood was built as part of the new I-44 bridges. A partnership between the city of Kirkwood, Fenton, Sunset Hills, and Great Rivers Greenway with MoDOT.

The three communities agreed to fund the connections to the bridge on either side of the river. MoDOT and Great Rivers Greenway funded the structure of the walking and biking path! The Greenway is now open to enjoy.

Celebrate with the community on Saturday, June 24. Group walk and shuttle from Fenton City Park begins at 9:00 a.m. A celebration with food trucks, live music. and activities are from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

