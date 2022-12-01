ST. LOUIS – Over 2 million lights will be dazzling and twinkling at you in one of the most beautiful light displays in the country.

It’s the Missouri Botanical Garden Glow, happening every night through January 7, 2023. You don’t want to miss this year’s new additions.

The pools in front of the Climatron will be covered in sparkling lights and put to music. Then, don’t miss the new light shows at the Tower Grove House, with larger-than-life animations projected onto the Victorian home.

Don’t forget to get tickets for the nights Santa is coming to town – it’s December 5, 6, 12, and 13.

mobot.org/glow