ST. LOUIS – Fire, bubbles, dancing, food, and fun.

It’s one of the largest and most fun street parties in the St. Louis area. We are talking Grove Fest, and it’s happening this Saturday from 3:00 p.m to 11:00 p.m. Monday, we got to bubble up with one of the things you’ll see this weekend – a bubble bus.

