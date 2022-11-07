ST. LOUIS – From the beginner to the advanced figure skater, you can find everything you need to hit the ice with the right equipment and in style.

Go Figure Skates is a full-service skating store that has all the boot, blades, apparel for competition and gifts. The store just became an authorized dealer for Riedell Roller Skates this year.

With the holidays approaching, they offer an easy gifting program so that your skater can have something to unwrap, but will also note about their fitting appointment after the holidays to make sure their skates are perfect.

Go Figure Skates

7507 Big Bend Blvd.

GoFigureSkatesSTL.com